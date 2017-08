Watch the video interview with Botswana’s Isaac Makwala after he finished in fourth place in men’s 200m at the 2017 Muller Birmingham Grand Prix – IAAF Diamond League meeting on Sunday 20 August,

Makwala told the AthleticsAfrica team what went at the IAAF World Championships in London 2017, and how the IAAF prevented him from entering the stadium to compete in the men’s 400m Final.