WATCH - Justine Palframan runs a blistering 51.31 seconds to win the South African women's 400m Final at the 2018 ASA Senior Championships in Pretoria - Day 3.

Ariane Nel was second in 53.97 secs and Marlie Viljoen was third in 54.07 secs.

Earlier in the day, Palframan also won the senior women’s 200m gold in a fast 22.97 secs.

(Video Credit: BackTrack / ASA)

