Watch the video interview with Marie-Josee Ta Lou (Côte D’Ivoire) after she finished second (10.97) in the women’s 100m at the 2017 Muller Birmingham Grand Prix – IAAF Diamond League meeting.

It’s been a long season and Marie-Josee Ta Lou is really tired now. But the petite track star is looking forward to the end of the season, and a trip back home to Ivory Coast where a reception is waiting.