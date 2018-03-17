#VIDEO: WATCH - Wenda Nel wins by an inch and Zeney Van Der Walt breaks SA junior record in the women's 400m Hurdles Final at the 2018 ASA Senior Championships in Pretoria - Day 3.(Video Credit: BackTrack / ASA)

WATCH - Wenda Nel won the race by an inch while Zeney Van Der Walt broke the South Africa junior record in the women's 400m Hurdles Final at the 2018 ASA Senior Championships in Pretoria on Saturday 17 March.

Nel (nee Theron) crossed the finish line in 55.01 secs ahead of Van Der Walt (55.05, SAJR) while Jean-Maree Senekal finished third in 58.63.

