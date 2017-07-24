Watch Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk from South Africa edge out Botswana’s Isaac Makwala 43.73 to 43.84 to win the men’s 400m at the Meeting Herculis, IAAF Diamond League in Monaco, on Friday 21 June, 2017.

Van Niekerk was pushed all the way by Makwala but he held off the challenge to win.

Makwala – who completed an historic double last week in Madrid, becoming the first man to run a sub-44-second 400m (43.92) and a sub-20-second 200m (19.77) on the same day – finished second in a season’s best of 43.84 ahead of compatriot Baboloki Thebe, who clocked 44.26.

