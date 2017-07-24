Watch South Africa’s Caster Semenya blitz to an amazing 1:55.27 to win the women’s 800m race at the 2017 Meeting Herculis, IAAF Diamond League in Monaco on Friday 21 July, 2017.

The Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya took the win in 1:55.27, an IAAF Diamond League record, a meeting record and also improved her own national record of 1:55.28, ahead of Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi in a hard-fought battle for the line.

Niyonsaba went on to smash the Burundian 800m record in a time of 1:55.47 while US runner Ajee Wilson in third earned a national record of 1:55.61.

