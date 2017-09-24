Video highlights of the races of 2017 BMW Berlin Marathon – Eliud Kipchoge confirmed his position as the world’s strongest marathon runner by taking a dramatic win in the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON.

The Kenyan clocked a world leading time of 2:03:32, but in difficult weather conditions with rain and high humidity the world record set by Kenya’s Dennis Kimetto in Berlin in 2014 with 2:02:57 was out of reach in the final part of the race.

While top stars Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia and Kenya’s Wilson Kipsang did not manage to finish a debutant caused a major surprise: Guye Adola of Ethiopia was leading the race until close to the 40 k mark, when Olympic Champion Kipchoge came from behind and then surged ahead.

Adola clocked 2:03:46 for second place, which is the fastest debut ever recorded on a record eligible course. Fellow-Ethiopian Mosinet Geremew took third place in 2:06:12.

For the second time after 2015 Gladys Cherono took Germany’s most spectacular running event. The Kenyan clocked a world-class time of 2:20:23 after suffering in the final stages. Ruti Aga of Ethiopia was second in 2:20:41, while Kenya’s Valary Aiyabei took third with 2:20:53.