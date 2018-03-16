ICYMI: WATCH - Carina Horn breaks #RSA women's 100m record in 11.03 secs to win her Semi-Final at the 2018 ASA Senior Championships in Tshwane - Day 1.

Watch as South African sprinter Carina Horn broke the national women’s 100m record in 11.03 secs to win her Semi-Final race on day one of the 2018 ASA Senior Championships in Tshwane on Thursday 15 March.

Horn had jointly held the previous record with retired speedster Evette de Klerk. She is now set to compete in the 100m final on Friday night.

“I’ve been waiting for a few years to race on this track. It’s my home track, so I’m excited and glad I could do it here,” Horn said. “If the weather is fine, hopefully I’ll go sub-11 (in the final) because that’s my goal.”

(Video Credit: BackTrack / ASA)

(Share this video: https://on.ataf.club/2tZgZLe)