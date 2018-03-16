#VIDEO: WATCH - 20-year-old Clarence Munyai breaks Wayde van Niekerk's #SouthAfrican 200m record (19.84), after clocking 19.69 secs (-0.5 m/s), in the men’s 200m semifinals at the 2018 ASA Senior Track and Field Championships in Tshwane, South Africa today.(Video Credit: BackTrack / ASA)#ClarenceMunyai's Progression:YEAR, AGE, 200m PB2014, 16, 21.61 2015, 17, 20.77 2016, 18, 20.36 2017, 19, 20.10 2018, 20, 19.69

African junior champion Clarence Munyai clocked a stunning time of 19.69 (-0.5 m/s) to win his men’s 200m semi-final at the 2018 ASA Senior Track and Field Championships in Tshwane, South Africa on Friday 16 March.

The 20-year-old South African, who entered the Championships with a personal best of 20.10, shaved 0.15 seconds off the previous national record held by Olympic and World 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk and it was 0.01 off Frank Fredericks African record of 19.68, set in 1996.

The mark makes Munyai just the 10th person ever to run the 200m under 19.70 seconds.

(Video Credit: BackTrack / ASA)

