Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 at the ongoing IAAF World Indoor Championships – #iaafworlds #WICBirmingham2018. Do feel free to post your comments on the live blog and follow us on Social Media: @athleticsafrica

As it happens…Live coverage of Day THREE of action at the 17th IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 taking place inside the Arena Birmingham, in Birmingham, UK – SATURDAY 3 MARCH, 2018.