As it happens…Live Blog of the NINTH day of action at the 2017 IAAF World Championships inside the London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford – SATURDAY 12 AUGUST, 2017
Menu
- HOME
- NEWSTop Stories and all news on the site
- Africa
- AlgeriaNews from Algeria
- BeninNews from Benin Republic
- BotswanaNews from Botswana
- BurundiLatest news and stories from Burundi
- CameroonNews from Cameroon
- DjiboutiLatest from Djibouti
- Cote D’IvoireGet top news and athletics stories from Ivory Coast (Cote D’Ivoire)
- EgyptEgypt stories – Follow current athletics news and information from the Nile region.
- Equatorial GuineaNews from Equatorial Guinea
- EritreaNews from Eritrea
- EthiopiaNews from Ethiopia – athletes and news round-up from Addis-Ababa
- Gabon
- GambiaNews from Gambia
- Ghana
- Kenya
- LesothoNews from Lesotho
- LibyaNews from Libya
- MauritiusNews from Mauritius – Reduit City
- MoroccoNews from Morocco
- NamibiaNamibia News
- NigeriaLatest news and results from Nigeria
- RSA
- SenegalNews from Senegal
- SudanNews from Sudan
- Tunisia
- Zimbabwetrack and field news from Zimbabwe
- World
- Africa
- FEATURES
- OPINION
- EVENTS
- MULTIMEDIA
- LIVE BLOG