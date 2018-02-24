Botswana’s Baboloki Thebe hopes of competing at the 2018 Athletix Grand Prix Series meeting in South Africa are up in smoke due to injury.

The injury-prone athlete this week underwent a scan on a muscle injury, which revealed that one of his muscles was under strain.

Baboloki Thebe was admitted at Bokamoso Private Hospital on Wednesday for a scan, and has been advised against competing. He will be back at the hospital on 12 March to assess his injury.

The sprinter picked up the injury during Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) Super Night series held in Lobatse a fortnight ago. It is unclear if it is a recurring injury which has dogged the athlete for sometime, and forced him to travel to Italy for treatment.

Thebe is part of the Athletics team that’s due to compete at the Athletix Grand Prix Series organised by Athletics South Africa (ASA). The track and field meeting will be held in Tshwane, South Africa on 1 March.

Earlier this week, team manager, Olebogeng Oitebetse had said that the results of the scan would dictate if Thebe would compete at the Athletix Grand Prix or not.

“The team is leaving for the Grand Prix next week and we have to make sure that Thebe is fit to compete hence we sought medical assistance,” she said.

Oitebetse said the team will compete in another Athletix Grand Prix Series meeting on 8 March. She said the athletics team will fly out to Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games on 13 March. Asked about the readiness of the team, Oitebetse said the athletes are coming up well.

“They have competed in three BAA events and the Grand Prix is the forth event before the Commonwealth. They have started clocking good times. Amantle Montsho clocked 51.78 in Lobatse during the 400m race. It was her best time this season,” Oitebetse said.

Meanwhile, Botswana has turned down an invitation to compete at the All Comers series in Zambia on 3 March, instead preferring to focus on the Athletix Grand Prix, which attracts more countries and athletes.