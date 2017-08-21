Ethiopians Habitam Alemu and Dawit Seyaum won the women’s 800m and 1500m respectively, while Botswana’s Nijel Amos took the men’s 800m at the 2017 Muller Grand Prix, the 12th IAAF Diamond League meeting, in Birmingham.

Habitam Alemu won the first track event of the day, the women’s 800m, in 1:59.60 after a sprint finish with Britain’s Lynsey Sharp second in 1:59.97, and USA’s Charlene Lipsey third in 2:00.97.

Dawit Seyaum was a comfortable winner in the women’s 1500m, her time of 4:01.36 almost a second better than Kenyan runner-up Winny Chebet who was second in 4:02.24, and Morocco’s Rababe Arafi, third in 4:02.95.

Botswana’s Nijel Amos was a clear winner in the men’s 800m by almost a second in 1:44.50 ahead of world silver medallist Adam Kszczot (1:45.28) of Poland.

Double World silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou clocked 10.97 secs to take second in the women’s 100m Final behind the Jamaican Elaine Thompson – fifth at the World Championships – who won in 10.93 secs.

World bronze medallist Ruswahl Samaai of South Africa once again finished one place behind USA’s Jarrion Lawson, with the South African jumping 8.03m for second place in Birmingham.

An all-British men’s 100m race saw world sprint relay champion Chijindu ‘CJ’ Ujah take victory in a tight contest in 10.08. James Dasaolu claimed second in 10.11 ahead of Zharnel Hughes (10.13)

South African Ntando Mahlangu upset world para-athletics champion Richard Whitehead for victory in the men’s T42 200m with a life-time best 23.16 secs.

Whitehead was later disqualified for not keeping to his lane from start to finish, and USA’s Regas Woods was promoted to second place with 26.60 secs.

There was a tight three-way finish to the women’s 400m with World Championship silver medallist over the distance in London Salwa Eid Naser the first to cross the line for the win in 50.59 secs.

USA’s Allyson Felix finished second in 50.63 secs ahead of teammate Courtney Okolo, who was third in 50.66 secs.

