Genzebe Dibaba will headline the Ethiopian team to the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, UK where she’s set to compete in the women’s 1500m and 3000m from 1-4 March.

The 27-year-old has earned three world indoor titles, winning the 1500m in 2012 and the 3000m in 2014 and 2016.

A slightly more forgiving schedule for this year’s edition – with the 3000m held as a straight final on Thursday night, followed by the 1500m heats on Friday and the 1500m final on Saturday – means Dibaba will double up for the first time at a World Indoor Championships.

Fellow defending 3000m champion Yomif Kejelcha has also been named on the team and will be joined by world indoor leader Selemon Barega.

Ethiopia has named three athletes in several events. Pending the conclusion of the IAAF World Indoor Tour, some may be eligible to compete as a wild card entrant or may simply be entered as a reserve.

Team Ethiopia – Birmingham 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships

Men

800m:

Mohammed Aman

1500m:

Samuel Tefera

Taresa Tolosa

Aman Wote

3000m:

Selemon Barega

Hagos Gebrhiwet

Yomif Kejelcha

Women

800m:

Habitam Alemu

1500m:

Genzebe Dibaba

Dawit Seyaum

Gudaf Tsegay

3000m:

Genzebe Dibaba

Dawit Seyaum

Fantu Worku

