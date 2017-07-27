The Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) have announced a 40-member team that will represent the country at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, UK from 4-13 August.



The reigning World and Olympic record-holder in both 5,000m and 10,000m, Kenenisa Bekele, ruled himself out from the selection due to current form.

Bekele, who made his marathon debut in 2014 – winning in Paris with a course record of 2:05:04 – and triumph in Berlin with an Ethiopian record of 2:03:03 last year, told selectors he was not fit to compete in London.

In his absence, Ethiopian flag in the men’s marathon race will be carried by 2014 Dubai winner Tsegaye Mekonnen, World silver medallist Yemane Adhane, and Olympic 10,000m bronze medallist Tamirat Tola, who won in Dubai earlier this year with 2:04:11.

Mare Dibaba will use her wildcard entry as the defending champion in the women’s marathon with three-time Dubai winner Aselefech Mergia.

The 2015 Tokyo marathon winner Birhane Dibaba and Toronto Marathon champion Shure Demise will make their major championships debuts at London 2017.

Chala Beyo Banned for 2 years

Meanwhile The Associated Press today reported that Ethiopian athlete Chala Beyo has been banned for two years from all competitions for attacking his coach after learning he didn’t make the London-bound team.

Ethiopian Athletics Federation spokesman Sileshi Bisrat said 21-year-old steeplechase runner Beyo, who competed at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, punched coach Yohannes Mohammed when the team was announced.

The coach needed medical treatment for an injured left eye, and Bisrat says police are searching for the runner. Bisrat says Beyo was carrying a rock when he assaulted his coach, but didn’t use it.

Beyo represented Ethiopia in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase at last year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil where he failed to make the final.

Team Ethiopia – IAAF World Championships London 2017

Men:

800m: Mohammed Aman, Mamush Lencho

Mohammed Aman, Mamush Lencho 1500m: Aman Wote, Samuel Berhanu, Teresa Tolosa

Aman Wote, Samuel Berhanu, Teresa Tolosa 3000m steeplechase: Getnet Wase, Tesfaye Seboka, Tesfaye Diriba

Getnet Wase, Tesfaye Seboka, Tesfaye Diriba 5,000m: Muktar Endris, Solomon Barega, Yomif Kejelcha, Hagos Gebre Hiwot

Muktar Endris, Solomon Barega, Yomif Kejelcha, Hagos Gebre Hiwot 10,000m: Abadi Hadis, Jemal Yimer, Anduamlak Belehu

Abadi Hadis, Jemal Yimer, Anduamlak Belehu Marathon: Tamirat Tola, Tsegaye Mekonnen, Yemane Tsegaye

Women: