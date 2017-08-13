Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris ended Britain’s Mohammed Farah winning streak in the men’s 5000m and 10,000m at major championships in grand style at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old Edris showed a devastating turn of pace in the final 300m, to which Mo Farah was unable to respond, the winning time of 13:32.79 a far cry from the 12:55.23 that the Ethiopian had set in Lausanne in July.

Farah managed to hang on to the silver medal in 13:33.22 while Kenyan-born Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo, running for the USA, took the bronze in 13:33.30.

“I was highly prepared for this race and I knew I was going to beat Mo Farah,” said Edris after the race. “After the 10km he was maybe tired so he did not have enough for the last kick. I was stronger.”

“Mo has many victories but now I have one. I am the new champion for Ethiopia. That’s why I did the Mobot. I am the next champion.

“I have won the gold in front of his home crowd. I didn’t have much support but we did it. I did the Mobot out of respect as well for him,” he added.

Not since the 10,000m World Championships in Daegu in 2011 had anyone managed to beat Mo Farah in a major final and he was in no mood to round off his career with anything but glory. However, the Ethiopians were ready for him this time.

Just like in the 10,000m in Daegu 2011 when Ibrahim Jeilan who outkicked Mo Farah on the final lap, in London it was Muktar Edris, the 2012 world U20 champion and the 2017 world leader.

In a highly tactical race, Farah had positioned himself just off the pace throughout as he attempted to avoid the jostling that made him work so hard in the 10,000m.

But just as the bell sounded, three Ethiopians all burst forward at the same time, and for 150m Farah was swallowed up and unable to find his way out of the bunch.

Farah said: “It’s been amazing. It’s been a long journey but it’s been incredible.

“It doesn’t quite sink in until you compete here and cross the line – I had a couple of minutes to myself – that this is it.

“To be honest with you it takes so much out of me. It’s not an excuse, but it took a lot more out of me than I realised.

“Tactically, I was trying to cover every move. They had the game plan: one of them was going to sacrifice themselves. That’s what they did tonight, and the better man won on the day.

“I gave it all, I didn’t have a single bit left at the end.”

On entering the home straight and whether gold was still possible:

“I thought it might be possible, but my legs had it. I got boxed in early on – it doesn’t normally happen – but I got boxed in early and couldn’t get out.”

Selected Results: