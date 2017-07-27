The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has awarded exclusive broadcast rights to DStv SuperSport, Econet Media and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games in 2024 in a city yet to be selected, in the following territories:

DStv SuperSport has acquired pay TV media rights in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa – territories including: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Econet Media has acquired free-to-air and pay TV media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa (same territories above)

SABC has acquired free-to-air media rights in South Africa.

The announcement follows the completion of a competitive tender in the region. The Econet Media and SABC agreements include a commitment to broadcast at least 200 hours of live/same-day coverage of each edition of the Olympic Games, and daily highlights of the Olympic Winter Games on free-to-air television.

DStv SuperSport and Econet Media will also work with the IOC to support the development of the Olympic Channel, including the production of localised content and linear distribution across the region.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “We are delighted to be working with DStv SuperSport, Econet Media and SABC to be able to bring Olympic fans more coverage than ever before. I have visited many countries across Africa and have witnessed first-hand the important role that sport and the Olympic Games play on the African continent.

“The IOC redistributes 90 per cent of the revenue derived from its commercial agreements to support the development of sport around the world, including in Africa.”

Gideon Khobane, Chief Executive of DStv SuperSport, said: “As long-time partners of the International Olympic Committee, SuperSport is delighted to have secured these excellent Olympic rights.

“The Games produce consistently good ratings, no doubt because of the non-stop drama and action that make for compelling viewing. We look forward to putting together a multi-platform, multi-channel offering that will reflect the Olympics in their full glory.”

Joseph Hundah, President and Group Chief Executive of Econet Media, said: “We are excited to bring all the Olympic action to our audiences across Africa through our extensive multi-platform offering, which includes Africa’s biggest free-to-air channel, Kwesé Free Sports, and our Kwesé TV satellite service.

“The Olympics are without doubt the biggest international sports event, and we look forward to joining Africa’s sports fans as they cheer on our continent’s champions”

Ms. Sully Motsweni, Group Executive SABC Sport, stated: “SABC Sport is the brand that has the ability to rally the nation behind sports of national interest, giving our audiences, regardless of social status, a place where they come together to watch and celebrate the country’s sporting excellence.

“There are many live events that SABC Sport brings to millions of South Africans every day, but none comes close to the triumph of Olympic human spirit and the ultimate objective of winning gold as our athletes represent South Africa on a global stage. Our responsibility lies beyond just bringing the Olympic Games live on our TV, radio and digital platforms.

“It is the sole responsibility we carry as the national broadcaster to inspire the dreams of any person from any walk of life to achieve their life-long desire. We ignite the passion and we inspire the dream. It’s not about winning, but the courage to go the distance that counts.”

IOC Member Habu Gumel, delegate IOC Member for broadcast rights in Africa, said: “We are pleased to be able to continue our longstanding partnerships with DStv SuperSport and SABC and excited to be working with new partner Econet Media. Above all this is great news for Olympic fans across Africa.”