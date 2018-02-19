Kenyan athletes in a match past at a major championships

Athletics Kenya (AK) has selected a strong team with a good blend of youth and experience for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games after the Kenyan trials held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

World 5,000m champion Hellen Onsando Obiri and Olympic and World 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, both wildcard entrants, will headline the Kenyan team to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Obiri, will be joined in the women’s 5000m by African champion Margaret Chelimo and fast-rising Africa Youth 1,500m silver medallist Eva Cherono.

Kipruto will team up with African 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwott and World U20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Kirui in the men’s steeplechase competition.

The 2015 World 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett will lead his brother Aaron Koech to competition in the event in Australia.

TEAM KENYA – Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

Women 20km walk
Grace Wanjiru
Linda Waweru

Men 20km Walk
Samuel Gathimba

Men 10,000m
Rodgers Kwemoi
Jonathan Ndiku
Josephat Bett

Women 10,000m
Sandrafelis Chebet
Stacy Ndiwa

Women 400m Hurdles
Maureen Jelagat

Men 400m Hurdles
Nicholas Bett
Aaron Koech
Willy Mbevi

Women 5000m
Hellen Obiri
Margaret Chelimo
Eva Cherono

Men 5000m
Edward Zakayo
Nicholas Kipkorir
David Bett

Women 1500m
Beatrice Chepkoech
Winny Chebet
Mary Wangari

Men 1500m
Timothy Cheruiyot
Elijah Manangoi
Kumari Taki

Men 200m
Peter Mwai
Mike Mokamba

Women 200m
Joan Cherono
Millicent Ndoro

Men 3000m steeplechase
Conseslus Kipruto
Abraham Kibiwott
Amos Kirui

Women 3000m steeplechase
Celliphine Chepteek Chespol
Purity Cherotich
Fancy Cherono

Men 800m
Jonathan Kitilit
Wycliffe Kimanyal
Cornelius Kipkoech

Women 800m
Emily Cherotich
Margaret Nyairera
Eglay Nalianya

Men 100m
Mark Otieno

Women 400m
Maxmilla Emali
Veronica Mutua

Women 400m
Boniface Mweresa
Collins Omae
Alexander Sampao

Men 110 hurdles
Kiprono Koskei

Men Javelin
Julius Yego
Alexander Kiprotich

Women Long Jump
Priscilla Tambunda

Men Long Jump
Bethwel Langat

Men Triple Jump
Elijah Kiplagat

Decathlon
Gilbert Kibiwott

High Jump
Mathew Sawe

Men Marathon
Nicholas Kamakya
Kenneth Mburu
Julius Mungara

Women Marathon
Shelmith Muriuki
Sheila Jetotich
Hellen Nzembi

Team Officials
Joseph Ochieng (Team Manager)
Philip Ngovi (Assistant Team Manager)
Mary Chege (Chaperone)
Japheth Kemei (Head Coach)
Julius Kirwa, Joseph Kirwa, William Murgor (Assistant Coaches)

