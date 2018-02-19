Athletics Kenya (AK) has selected a strong team with a good blend of youth and experience for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games after the Kenyan trials held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

World 5,000m champion Hellen Onsando Obiri and Olympic and World 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, both wildcard entrants, will headline the Kenyan team to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Obiri, will be joined in the women’s 5000m by African champion Margaret Chelimo and fast-rising Africa Youth 1,500m silver medallist Eva Cherono.

Kipruto will team up with African 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwott and World U20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Kirui in the men’s steeplechase competition.

The 2015 World 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett will lead his brother Aaron Koech to competition in the event in Australia.

TEAM KENYA – Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

Women 20km walk

Grace Wanjiru

Linda Waweru

Men 20km Walk

Samuel Gathimba

Men 10,000m

Rodgers Kwemoi

Jonathan Ndiku

Josephat Bett

Women 10,000m

Sandrafelis Chebet

Stacy Ndiwa

Women 400m Hurdles

Maureen Jelagat

Men 400m Hurdles

Nicholas Bett

Aaron Koech

Willy Mbevi

Women 5000m

Hellen Obiri

Margaret Chelimo

Eva Cherono

Men 5000m

Edward Zakayo

Nicholas Kipkorir

David Bett

Women 1500m

Beatrice Chepkoech

Winny Chebet

Mary Wangari

Men 1500m

Timothy Cheruiyot

Elijah Manangoi

Kumari Taki

Men 200m

Peter Mwai

Mike Mokamba

Women 200m

Joan Cherono

Millicent Ndoro

Men 3000m steeplechase

Conseslus Kipruto

Abraham Kibiwott

Amos Kirui

Women 3000m steeplechase

Celliphine Chepteek Chespol

Purity Cherotich

Fancy Cherono

Men 800m

Jonathan Kitilit

Wycliffe Kimanyal

Cornelius Kipkoech

Women 800m

Emily Cherotich

Margaret Nyairera

Eglay Nalianya

Men 100m

Mark Otieno

Women 400m

Maxmilla Emali

Veronica Mutua

Women 400m

Boniface Mweresa

Collins Omae

Alexander Sampao

Men 110 hurdles

Kiprono Koskei

Men Javelin

Julius Yego

Alexander Kiprotich

Women Long Jump

Priscilla Tambunda

Men Long Jump

Bethwel Langat

Men Triple Jump

Elijah Kiplagat

Decathlon

Gilbert Kibiwott

High Jump

Mathew Sawe

Men Marathon

Nicholas Kamakya

Kenneth Mburu

Julius Mungara

Women Marathon

Shelmith Muriuki

Sheila Jetotich

Hellen Nzembi

Team Officials

Joseph Ochieng (Team Manager)

Philip Ngovi (Assistant Team Manager)

Mary Chege (Chaperone)

Japheth Kemei (Head Coach)

Julius Kirwa, Joseph Kirwa, William Murgor (Assistant Coaches)

