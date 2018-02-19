Athletics Kenya (AK) has selected a strong team with a good blend of youth and experience for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games after the Kenyan trials held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.
World 5,000m champion Hellen Onsando Obiri and Olympic and World 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, both wildcard entrants, will headline the Kenyan team to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Obiri, will be joined in the women’s 5000m by African champion Margaret Chelimo and fast-rising Africa Youth 1,500m silver medallist Eva Cherono.
Kipruto will team up with African 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwott and World U20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Kirui in the men’s steeplechase competition.
The 2015 World 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett will lead his brother Aaron Koech to competition in the event in Australia.
TEAM KENYA – Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia
Women 20km walk
Grace Wanjiru
Linda Waweru
Men 20km Walk
Samuel Gathimba
Men 10,000m
Rodgers Kwemoi
Jonathan Ndiku
Josephat Bett
Women 10,000m
Sandrafelis Chebet
Stacy Ndiwa
Women 400m Hurdles
Maureen Jelagat
Men 400m Hurdles
Nicholas Bett
Aaron Koech
Willy Mbevi
Women 5000m
Hellen Obiri
Margaret Chelimo
Eva Cherono
Men 5000m
Edward Zakayo
Nicholas Kipkorir
David Bett
Women 1500m
Beatrice Chepkoech
Winny Chebet
Mary Wangari
Men 1500m
Timothy Cheruiyot
Elijah Manangoi
Kumari Taki
Men 200m
Peter Mwai
Mike Mokamba
Women 200m
Joan Cherono
Millicent Ndoro
Men 3000m steeplechase
Conseslus Kipruto
Abraham Kibiwott
Amos Kirui
Women 3000m steeplechase
Celliphine Chepteek Chespol
Purity Cherotich
Fancy Cherono
Men 800m
Jonathan Kitilit
Wycliffe Kimanyal
Cornelius Kipkoech
Women 800m
Emily Cherotich
Margaret Nyairera
Eglay Nalianya
Men 100m
Mark Otieno
Women 400m
Maxmilla Emali
Veronica Mutua
Women 400m
Boniface Mweresa
Collins Omae
Alexander Sampao
Men 110 hurdles
Kiprono Koskei
Men Javelin
Julius Yego
Alexander Kiprotich
Women Long Jump
Priscilla Tambunda
Men Long Jump
Bethwel Langat
Men Triple Jump
Elijah Kiplagat
Decathlon
Gilbert Kibiwott
High Jump
Mathew Sawe
Men Marathon
Nicholas Kamakya
Kenneth Mburu
Julius Mungara
Women Marathon
Shelmith Muriuki
Sheila Jetotich
Hellen Nzembi
Team Officials
Joseph Ochieng (Team Manager)
Philip Ngovi (Assistant Team Manager)
Mary Chege (Chaperone)
Japheth Kemei (Head Coach)
Julius Kirwa, Joseph Kirwa, William Murgor (Assistant Coaches)
