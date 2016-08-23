Kenya to host last IAAF World U18 (Youth) Championships

Kenya will host the last edition of the IAAF World U18 Championships after the IAAF Council decided to discontinue the youth championships after the 2017 edition in Nairobi.

Speaking about the decision after the IAAF Council meeting in Rio de Janeiro on 20 August 2016, IAAF President Sebastian Coe said: “We decided it’s not the best pathway for those athletes at that stage of their career.”

The IAAF stated the governing body will work with Area Associations to find a more appropriate competition structure for assisting the career development of U18 age group athletes.

The IAAF also made a number of important changes as regards the IAAF World Athletics Series.

These include: the World Cross Country Championship – Kampala 2017 in Uganda – where a mixed relay has been added; and the IAAF World Relays – Bahamas 2017 – where the Distance Medley Relays has been replaced by the mixed 4x400m relays.

A new mixed 4x400m relay format was also added as a replacement for the men and women’s 4x400m relays at the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic; and a new road race – among the mile or 5km – was added to the 2018 World Half Marathon Championships scheduled for the 24 March in Valencia, Spain.

Meanwhile Nassau, the Bahamas was confirmed as host of the IAAF World Relays in 2017 and 2019.

Full IAAF Council decisions concerning the IAAF Competitions:

IAAF World Cross Country Championships Kampala 2017

Timetable approved with the addition of a Mixed Relay as follows –

14:30 Mixed Relay (composed of 2 men and 2 women per team running one loop of the course in any order)

15.00 Junior Women

15.40 Junior Men

16:25 Senior Women

17.25 Senior Men

IAAF World Relays Bahamas 2017

Council decided to replace the Distance Medley Relays with a Mixed 4x400m Relay

IAAF World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018

– Date approved – 24 March 2018

– Council decided to add an additional event such as a street Mile or 5km race to the programme

IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships 2018

Council decided to remove the championships from Cheboksary (Russia) and will reopen the bidding process in

September 2016 to decide on a new host in December 2016.

IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018

Council decided to:

– Delete the 5000m races for both men and women

– Replace the men’s and women’s 4x400m Relay with a Mixed 4x400m Relay composed of two men and two women per team

running in any order

IAAF World Relays 2019

Council decided to continue the relays in The Bahamas

IAAF World Challenge

2017 Calendar approved with addition of Turku (Finland), as follows:

11 March: Australia, AUS

16 May: Beijing, CHN

20 May: Kingston, JAM

21 May: Kawasaki, JPN

03 June: Sao Bernardo, BRA

03 June : Dakar, SEN (TBC)

11 June: Hengelo, NED

13 June: Turku, FIN

28 June: Ostrava, CZE

14 July: Madrid, ESP

27 August: Berlin, GER

29 August: Zagreb, CRO

03 September: Rieti, ITA

IAAF Cross Country Permit Series

2017 Calendar approved as follows:

13 November: Burgos, ESP

27 November: Alcobendas, ESP

06 January: San Girogios/ Legnano, ITA

14 January: Antrim, GBR

15 January: Sevilla, ESP

22 January: San Vittore Olona, ITA

05 February: Albufeira, POR

17 February: Nairobi, KEN

IAAF Race Walking Challenge

2017 Calendar approved with addition of Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), as follows:

12 March: Ciudad Juarez, MEX

19 March: Monterrey, MEX

01 April: Rio Maior, POR

15 April: Taicang, CHN

03 June: La Coruna, ESP

