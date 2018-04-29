More than 3000 youth athletes from 53 countries are expected at the first ever International Youth Multi-Sport event to be held in Africa from 2-9 May, 2018 in Morocco.

This week’s Gymnasiade 2018 is set to become the biggest Gymnasiade by far with 15 out of the 53 participating countries from Africa taking part in competitions and education activities in the city of Marrakech and Casablanca.

Athletics will commence on Friday 4 May till Monday 7 May at the Great Stadium of Marrakech, where the Gymnasiade 2018 Opening (3 May) and Closing (8 May) ceremonies will also be held.

The Gymnasiade 2018 is held under the high patronage of his Majesty the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI. The Moroccan Ministry of National Education, Professional Formation, Higher Education and Scientific Research organises in partnership with the International School Sports Federation (ISF) the first African school sports forum with the slogan School Sport: A lever for the African Sport Development »



High-level officials of Education and School Sport in Africa, officials of the International School Sport Federation and representatives of some sports federations, and champions of various sports from around the world will be in attendance.

The forum is an opportunity to promote school sport on the African continent and to promote the participation of African countries in school sport institutions at the international level.

Eighteen disciplines are part of the 2018 Gymnasiade competition programme, and all competitions will be held in the city of Marrakech, except Swimming and Surfing, which will take place in the city of Casablanca.

Gymnasiade 2018 – Athletics Programme