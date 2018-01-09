The 2nd leg of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Golden League meeting, which was originally scheduled to hold in Lagos from 26-27 January 2018, has been moved to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on same date.

A memo sent from the AFN secretariat – signed by the secretary Amechi Akawo – to clubs and state Athletics associations on Monday communicated the change.

The technical director of the AFN, Sunday Adeleye, told Making of Champions website that the switch was necessary due to concerns with the stadium facility in Lagos.