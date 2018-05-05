Delegates from the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) have arrived in Nigeria as they get set for a busy weekend of inspections of the facilities to host the 21st African Senior Championships in Asaba this autumn.

The CAA officials touched down in Lagos on Friday night and they were received on arrival by the Asaba 2018 Head of Security sub-committee, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama.

The delegation will leave Lagos for Warri on Saturday morning and will be received at the airport by the chairman of the Asaba 2018 LOC, Evangelist Solomon Ogba alongside other members of the LOC on the ground including; Yusuf Ali and Olukayode Thomas who is the Head of Media and Publicity.

According to the itinerary released, the CAA delegates will from Warri move to Ozoro where they will watch the finals of the Awoture Eleyae U14 and U16 Athletics Championships.

At the final of the championship in Ozoro, the CAA delegates will present medals and certificates to outstanding athletes before they finally proceed to Asaba where they will meet with the LOC members for the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships.

On Sunday, the CAA delegates will inspect the facilities on the ground and then have a meeting with top Delta State government officials.

Lamine Faty – Chief Executive Officer of the African Athletics body as well as Gerard Vivian Gungaram who is the Director Technical of the CAA and member IAAF Technical Commission are leading the CAA delegates to Nigeria.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, will host the Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships from August 1-5.