Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, Zenith Bank Plc, has been announced as the official sponsor of the 21st CAA African Senior Championship Asaba 2018.

In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas on behalf of the Local Organising Committee, LOC for Asaba 2018, he said Zenith Bank was the preferred choice as official sponsor due to the bank’s impeccable track record.

“Zenith Bank was the preferred choice because of their commitment to the country, Delta state, sports development and even youth empowerment which we have seen the results across the country.” He said.

The deal with Zenith Bank was brokered by the Championship Consultant and Head of Brand and Communication, Bukola Olopade, who is the Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Limited.

Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship is one of the biggest athletics events of 2018 as it will serve as a selection event for Team Africa to the 2018 IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The LOC and all the other members of the organizing committee for Asaba 2018 are quite delighted that a leading brand like Zenith Bank is associating itself with the African Championships.

They urged other brands to emulate Zenith Bank as the African Athletics Championships, and sports in general, will help to engage the youth and give them a platform to rightly channel their energy and make the best of it.

Already, organizers have promised that like Delta State did when it hosted the Africa Youth Athletics Championships, AYAC 2013 that produced tops athletes like Tobiloba Amusan, Ese Brume and Divine Oduduru among others, much more will be achieved at the Asaba 2018 Championships.

The CAA African Senior Athletics Championship Asaba 2018 will hold from August 1-5, 2018.