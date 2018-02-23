Nigeria women’s 4x400m relay squad is the sole African team confirmed to compete in the relay events at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 next week.

The quartet of Abike Egbeniyi, Yinka Ajayi, Glory Nathaniel and Patience Okon-George finished in fifth place in the women’s 4x400m Final at last summer’s IAAF World Championships in London.

The United States of America is the defending champion in both the men’s and women’s races. The Trinidad and Tobago men’s squad, the winner’s at London 2017, are also confirmed.

Men’s field:

Belgium Czech Republic Dominican Republic Great Britain & Northern Ireland Jamaica Poland Spain Trinidad & Tobago Ukraine USA



Women’s field: