Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor clocked a wind-aided 100m time of 10.72 secs (+2.7m/s) to win the women's invitational event at the 91st Texas Relays on Saturday.

This time could have been a new 2018 world lead, personal best and African record for the Nigerian, but for the slight headwind pushing it above the allowed limits.

Okagbare holds a lifetime best of 10.79 secs, which is just a matter of time before she surpasses it and the African record of 10.78 secs, held by Cote D’Ivoire’s Murielle Ahoure.

Nevertheless, her time once again confirms that she’s in the form of her life and getting into shape for the season, as just last week she smashed the 22-year old 200m African record of 22.07 when ith a new one of 22.04secs, on her first 2018 season outing.

Okagbare's outstanding performances in the last two weeks mark the best opening to a season in her career, putting on notice her competitors that she’s back to her best when the elite outdoor season kicks off with the IAAF Diamond League in Doha next month.

