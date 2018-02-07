South African sprinter, Anaso Jobodwana, will run the men’s 200m at the first Athletix Grand Prix Series meeting that will take place at Ruimsig Stadium, Johannesburg on Thursday, 1 March 2018.

Jobodwana ran 19.87 secs on his way to a World Championship bronze medal in Beijing, China in 2015 — in what was then a South African record.

The 200m has always been Jobodwana’s favourite race, even though he has had success in the 100m when he won the World University Games title in both sprint events (100m and 200m) in Kazan, Russia in 2013.

He has unfinished business with the 100m and wants to break the magical 10-sec barrier, a feat that is easily within his reach given his 200m time.

“I know that when I break the 10-sec mark, I will easily be able to beat my 200m best and reclaim the national record (19.84 secs held by Wayde van Niekerk).

Running the 200m at the first Athletix Grand Prix Series meeting fits in perfectly with my plans to get back into the shape where I am running fast again and feel comfortable doing it,” said Jobodwana.

“I’m excited about running in Ruimsig. It will be good to race again and I am looking forward to seeing who will line up with me.”

One of the athletes lining up alongside him will be next generation sprinter, Retshidisitswe Mlenga.

It seems strange that one would speak of the next generation of sprinters in the same sentence as the likes of Anaso Jobodwana as he’ s only 25 years old, yet such is the depth now in South African sprinting that it is impossible to not do so.

Mlenga became the toast of the town after winning the 200m world title and the silver medal in the 100m at the IAAF World Youth Championships in Nairobi, Kenya in 2017.

His performances will see him mix it with the big guns, and this can only be of benefit to the 17-year-old.

“Kenya was a big experience for me. Winning that title has given me so much more confidence. Now I am invited to run against the likes of Anaso (Jobodwana) whom I have looked up to for many years. It feels like I have moved onto another level,” said Mlenga.

Jobodwana has had a string of bad luck with injuries since his World Championship bronze medal. He is looking forward to running injury free in 2018.

With the 2018 CAA African Senior Championships taking place in August in Asaba, Nigeria, Jobodwana is looking forward to having a good build up to the event. The Athletix Grand Prix meeting fits in perfectly with his plans.

“Running injury free is an amazing feeling. Now I have the time to perfect my technique and at the same time run some really good competitive races. The Athletix Grand Prix meeting on 1 March is perfect for me in terms of timing.”