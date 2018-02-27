Athletics South Africa (ASA) together with local sports marketing agency, Stillwater Sports, have announced Liquid Telecom as the title sponsor of the Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix Series.

Launched at the end of 2017, the Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix Series Track & Field Meetings will take place in Johannesburg (Thursday, 1 March 2018), Tshwane (Thursday, 8 March 2018), and Paarl (Thursday, 22 March 2018) and boasts an impressive prize incentive of R1 365 000.

“The provision of lucrative incentives is an important step for the national federation,” said Aleck Skhosana, the president of Athletics South Africa. “To be able to attract top athletes to South African competitions, the environment must be conducive.”

“To that end, sponsorship support is crucial and that’s a role that Liquid Telecom is now playing. We are overjoyed by our new partnership which we believe is just the beginning of better things to come with and from them.”

“We thank Stillwater Sports for the hard work that they have put into securing this partnership and congratulate them for all work done so far.”

Michael Meyer, the Managing Director of Stillwater Sports expressed his joy, “We are very excited to welcome Liquid Telecom to the athletics family as the Title Sponsor of the Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix Series.

“Our athletes are world-class and we are delighted to work with such a dynamic company to establish high-profile, premium and entertaining events that will bring the fans back to the track.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Liquid Telecom South Africa Chief Executive Officer Kyle Whitehall said: “South Africa has highly talented athletes that need to be invested in and nurtured.”

“The series provides athletes the opportunity to compete against South African and global talent. It is much more than just a show, because it has the potential to nurture stronger green and gold medalists, a strong factor that influenced our decision to sponsor the series.”

The Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix Series will offer South Africa’s finest the ideal opportunity to hone their skills in a competitive environment as part of their preparations for the ASA National Championships (15–17 March 2018) followed by the Athletics World Cup in London (July 2018).

EVENT INFORMATION: Athletix Grand Prix Series Dates and Venues: Thursday, 01 March 2018

Ruimsig Stadium, Johannesburg

Thursday, 08 March 2018

Bestmed Tuks Stadium, Tshwane

Thursday, 22 March 2018

Dal Josafat Stadium, Paarl Ticket Prices: Main Pavilion Tickets

Standard Ticket: R 100 (US$ 8.3) each

Children under 16 years of age: R 50 (US$ 4.2) each Open Stand/Grass Banks

Standard Ticket: R 50 (US$ 4.2) each

Children under 16 years of age: R 50 (US$ 4.2) each Online ticket sales will open on Wednesday, 14 February 2018. Tickets can also be purchased at the gates of each event.

