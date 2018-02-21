World long jump bronze medallist, Ruswahl Samaai will open his 2018 season at the second Athletix Grand Prix Meeting on 8 March at Tuks Athletics Stadium in Tshwane.

Samaai earned the bronze medal in the closing round of the Long Jump final at the World Championships in London on 5 August, 2017. He had been lying in 4th place, until the 5th round when his 8.27m jump moved him into joint 3rd with Russian Aleksandr Menkov, who was competing under a neutral flag.

Samaai would have won the bronze medal on countback, but in the 6th and final round of the competition he made sure of the bronze when he leapt to his 5th best jump of 2017 of 8.32m.

His personal best of 8.49m, jumped in Potchefstroom at the ASA National Championships, saw Samaai finish second on the 2017 global ranking lists. The 26-year-old has shown an appetite for big competition and will be looking to make a mark in his opening competition at Tuks on 08 March.

“2018 is a big year for me. My bronze in London has taken me to the next level after making the Olympic final in Rio and winning bronze at the 2014 African Championships and then gold there in 2016.

“So this year I am looking forward to representing my country at the African Championships to defend my title and hopefully at the World Cup and the Continental Cup. My journey will start at Tukkies. I’m really looking forward to this,” said Samaai.

He will be up against, amongst others former national champion and 8.40m plus jumper, Zarck Visser. The flamboyant Visser has a best of 8.41m behind his name which he jumped in Bad Langensalza (Germany) in 2015. Visser has struggled with injury of late, but was still able to jump 8.22m in Madrid in 2017.

Samaai’s big breakthrough came in 2014, when he went over 8m for the first time in his career and came home with the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and a month later picked up the bronze at the African Championships in Marrakech. In 2016 he went two better and won the gold medal in Durban.

He won his first national title in 2015 with a then personal best of 8.38m. In 2016 he finished 5th at the World Indoor Championships and 9th at the Olympic Games, before claiming the World Championship bronze in London in 2017.

EVENT INFORMATION: Athletix Grand Prix Series Dates and Venues: Thursday, 01 March 2018

Ruimsig Stadium, Johannesburg

Thursday, 08 March 2018

Bestmed Tuks Stadium, Tshwane

Thursday, 22 March 2018

Dal Josafat Stadium, Paarl Ticket Prices: Main Pavilion Tickets

Standard Ticket: R 100 (US$ 8.3) each

Children under 16 years of age: R 50 (US$ 4.2) each Open Stand/Grass Banks

Standard Ticket: R 50 (US$ 4.2) each

Children under 16 years of age: R 50 (US$ 4.2) each Online ticket sales will open on Wednesday, 14 February 2018. Tickets can also be purchased at the gates of each event.

