Skhosana re-elected as Athletics South Africa president

By
Yomi Omogbeja
(Follow on Twitter @ Yommie_ATAF)
aleck-skhosana-athleticssa

Aleck Skhosana and his entire Athletics South Africa (ASA) board have been re-elected for another four-year term at the ASA Quadrennial General Meeting in Kempton Park on Saturday 22 October, 2016.

Athletics SA members rewarded Skhosana and the board members with a vote of confidence after steadying the ship at the South African Athletics national federation following years of internal conflicts and executive malaise, just over two years ago.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana thanked the delegates for the trust and what he called a priviledge to once again lead the organisation.

“I once again stand before you, as I did in June 2014, to say thank you for allowing me lead you as men and women of integrity from all the corners of this country. I take the opportunity to also that the support we continue to have from the IAAF, CAA, SASCOC, Sports and Recreation South Africa, sponsors, partners and everyone else.

“I once again promise that with my fellow board members, we take the task given to us again as a rare privilege and not a right to lead you,” said Skhosana. “However, we can only do this well with the assistance of all of you, supported by the entire board and commissions as well as committees of ASA.”

“Our mandate continues to be to restore the pride of ASA back to its former glory and make it even better than we have in the two years we just finished,” he added.

Athletics South Africa Board Members (2016–2020):

PresidentAleck Skhosana
Vice PresidentDr. Harold Adams
Track and FieldPieter Lourens
Road RunningJames Moloi
Cross CountryJakes Jacobs
AthletesDorah Mngwevu
Additional MemberMotlatsi Keikabile
Additional MemberShireen Noble
Additional MemberEsther Malema
Additional MemberGwadiso Ntathu
USSA RepresentativeJazz Mnyengeza
SASA RepresentativeWilliam Mokatsanyane

ASA Commission Members (2016-2020):

1. TRACK AND FIELD
CHAIRPERSON
Pieter Lourens

VICE CHAIRPERSON
Maggie Dicks

ADDITIONAL
Tshifiwa Makhosi
Susan Molobey- Milanzi
Sabata Khumalo

2. CROSS COUNTRY
CHAIRPERSON
Jakes Jacobs

VICE CHAIRPERSON
Steven Khanyile

ADDITIONAL
Adam Motlagale
Londi Selala
Norma Nonkonyana

3. ROAD RUNNING
CHAIRPERSON
James Moloi

VICE CHAIPERSON
Moses Gericke

ADDITIONAL
Hilde du Plessis
Enock Skosana
Colleen McNally

4. ATHLETES
CHAIRPERSON
Dorah Mngwevu

VICE CHAIRPERSON
Zongamele Dyubeni

ADDITIONAL
Elizna Naude
Tsholofelo Thipe
Karen Le Roux

Facebook
Twitter
Google+0
Viber
Telegram
Whatsapp
Linkedin0
Pinterest0
Flipboard
Weibo
Reddit0
Total
0
Related Link
Athletics South Africa
Categories
RSA
Tagged
Aleck SkhosanaAthletics South Africa

Related

Home > News > Africa > RSA > Skhosana re-elected as Athletics South Africa president
advertisement

Latest Posts

Skhosana re-elected as Athletics South Africa president

Skhosana re-elected as Athletics South Africa president

RSA
  • 27 Oct
Athletics South Africa hold successful Quadrennial General Meeting.

Athletics South Africa hold successful Quadrennial General Meeting.

RSA
  • 27 Oct
Semenya, van Niekerk, five other African athletes shortlisted for IAAF awards

Semenya, van Niekerk, five other African athletes shortlisted for IAAF awards

RSA
  • 27 Oct

Search our archives

advertisement
Back to Top