Skhosana re-elected as Athletics South Africa president

Aleck Skhosana and his entire Athletics South Africa (ASA) board have been re-elected for another four-year term at the ASA Quadrennial General Meeting in Kempton Park on Saturday 22 October, 2016.
Athletics SA members rewarded Skhosana and the board members with a vote of confidence after steadying the ship at the South African Athletics national federation following years of internal conflicts and executive malaise, just over two years ago.
ASA president Aleck Skhosana thanked the delegates for the trust and what he called a priviledge to once again lead the organisation.
“I once again stand before you, as I did in June 2014, to say thank you for allowing me lead you as men and women of integrity from all the corners of this country. I take the opportunity to also that the support we continue to have from the IAAF, CAA, SASCOC, Sports and Recreation South Africa, sponsors, partners and everyone else.
“I once again promise that with my fellow board members, we take the task given to us again as a rare privilege and not a right to lead you,” said Skhosana. “However, we can only do this well with the assistance of all of you, supported by the entire board and commissions as well as committees of ASA.”
“Our mandate continues to be to restore the pride of ASA back to its former glory and make it even better than we have in the two years we just finished,” he added.
Athletics South Africa Board Members (2016–2020):
|President
|Aleck Skhosana
|Vice President
|Dr. Harold Adams
|Track and Field
|Pieter Lourens
|Road Running
|James Moloi
|Cross Country
|Jakes Jacobs
|Athletes
|Dorah Mngwevu
|Additional Member
|Motlatsi Keikabile
|Additional Member
|Shireen Noble
|Additional Member
|Esther Malema
|Additional Member
|Gwadiso Ntathu
|USSA Representative
|Jazz Mnyengeza
|SASA Representative
|William Mokatsanyane
ASA Commission Members (2016-2020):
1. TRACK AND FIELD
CHAIRPERSON
Pieter Lourens
VICE CHAIRPERSON
Maggie Dicks
ADDITIONAL
Tshifiwa Makhosi
Susan Molobey- Milanzi
Sabata Khumalo
2. CROSS COUNTRY
CHAIRPERSON
Jakes Jacobs
VICE CHAIRPERSON
Steven Khanyile
ADDITIONAL
Adam Motlagale
Londi Selala
Norma Nonkonyana
3. ROAD RUNNING
CHAIRPERSON
James Moloi
VICE CHAIPERSON
Moses Gericke
ADDITIONAL
Hilde du Plessis
Enock Skosana
Colleen McNally
4. ATHLETES
CHAIRPERSON
Dorah Mngwevu
VICE CHAIRPERSON
Zongamele Dyubeni
ADDITIONAL
Elizna Naude
Tsholofelo Thipe
Karen Le Roux
Related