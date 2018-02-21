Athletics South Africa have announced a team of seven for the IAAF World Indoor Championships – Birmingham 2018 from 1-4 March.

Reigning outdoor World long jump champion and African indoor record-holder with 8.40m, Luvo Manyonga, will spearhead the team while 2008 World indoor champion Godfrey Khotso Mokoena was offered a wildcard by the IAAF to compete in Birmingham.

World Championships bronze medallist Ruswahl Samaai, sprinter Carina Horn, who recently set a national indoor 60m record of 7.09, and distance runner Dominique Scott-Efurd, who broke the SA indoor 1500m (4:07.25) and 3 000m (8:41.18) records earlier this month, are also included in the team.

“These are the men and women carrying our hopes in London,” said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa. “They have a lot on their shoulders as they must demonstrate the best of South African indoor performance.

“We congratulate them, the coaches and their support staff for the achievement. We wish the athletes luck and an enjoyable competition.”

Team SA – Birmingham 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships

Men:

Emile Erasmus (60m) Antonio Alkana (60m hurdles) Ruswahl Samaai (long jump) Luvo Manyonga (long jump) Khotso Mokoena (Long jump)**

Women:

Carina Horn (60m) Dominique Scott (1500m/3000m)

** Athletics South Africa stated that Khotso Mokoena, who won the 2008 title, received a wildcard invitation courtesy of his IAAF World Indoor Tour 2018 men’s long jump victory.

