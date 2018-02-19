Kenya’s 2015 World Javelin throw champion and 2016 Olympic Games silver medallist, Julius Yego, has been added to the growing list of global superstars for the 2018 Athletix Grand Prix Series meetings in South Africa.

Julius Yego confirmed his attendance at the third and final Athletix Grand Prix Meeting that will take place at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl on Thursday, 22 March 2018.

“We are used to competing at big meetings in Europe, the States and Asia so when my agent (Jukka Härkönen) informed me of the meeting in Paarl, I immediately jumped at the chance. To be able to compete in South Africa, on the African continent, is important to me as it helps in growing our sport,” said Yego.

Indeed, after his World Championship success in 2015 when he won the world title with a throw of 92.72m and the silver medal in Rio at the Olympic Games in 2016, Yego inspired a new generation of javelin throwers in Kenya.

“Winning the world title and Olympic silver has seen a bigger interest in javelin throwing in Kenya. We are limited with resources, but more and more kids are now attempting their hand at the javelin.

“We are known globally as middle and long distance champions, but with my medals and the two 400m hurdlers (Nicholas Bett and Boniface Mucheru), youngsters are beginning to realise that not everyone is cut out to be a long distance athlete and that they can also make an impact on the world stage in other athletics disciplines.”

CLICK TO PLAY AUDIO INTERVIEW WITH JULIUS YEGO (BELOW)

Julius Yego shot to fame when it was discovered that he had used YouTube to coach himself in the early stages of his career.

“I saw Andreas Thorkildsen and Jan Zelezny on YouTube throwing the javelin. I am a big guy, not cut out to be a long distance runner, so when I saw them throw, it inspired me.”

Jan Zelezny holds the world record of 98.48m and is a three times World Championship and Olympic Games gold medallist. Andreas Thorkildsen has twice won Olympic gold.

It was Yego’s win at the All-Africa Games in Maputo in 2011 that caught the eye of Finnish athlete manager, Jukka Härkönen, who arranged for Yego to attend the IAAF accredited training centre in Kuortane, Finland which turned Yego into the global superstar he now is.

“My technique was very raw. You cannot learn technique in such a technical event on YouTube. You need someone to watch you and correct what you are doing. So the two months that I spent in Finland made a big difference to my career.”

So much so, that he improved his best from 78.34m of 2011 to 81.81m at the London Olympics in 2012. Three years later he won the world title with the 5th best ever throw in the world, 92.72m.

Yego had a difficult 2017, struggling with injury. “I am now healthy and injury free, so I am excited for what 2018 may hold and 2018 starts on 22 March in Paarl.”

EVENT INFORMATION: Athletix Grand Prix Series

Dates and Venues:

Thursday, 01 March 2018

Ruimsig Stadium, Johannesburg

Thursday, 08 March 2018

Bestmed Tuks Stadium, Tshwane

Thursday, 22 March 2018

Dal Josafat Stadium, Paarl

(Share this story: https://on.ataf.club/2C77QUe)