Top marathon runners from over 30 nations are expected on the starting line for the 4th edition of The Carthage Race 2018 International Marathon on Sunday, 25 February in Tunisia.



Runners from Finland, Sweden, USA, France, Italy, Germany, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Palestine, Iran, Russia, Japan as well host Tunisia have registered to run the AIMS-IAAF certified course through the historic city of Carthage.

The Tunisian elite marathon will carry the flag of the entire country to show the world that Tunisia is standing, free to wear the image of a young and dynamic country.

Among the new innovations in this 4th edition for the great pleasure of all Tunisian and international runners are: the launching of the first national inter-club & company Challenge, with a trophy for the best national club; the launching of the First Marathon team Relay; and finally like every year the electronic timing will be insured by ChronoSports Tunisia.

There will also be a greater human investment with more volunteers, judges to ensure the smooth running of the race, and there will be three distances offered this year which include: Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km), and the 10km race.

The health and safety teams have been strengthened with Sports Meditterranean Event’s Tunisia – the organisers of the event – having invested in a defibrillator (DAE) that will be available on the route to intervene in case of a cardiac arrest.

Besides the SAMU, Public Health, and the Tunisian Red Crescent, nurses will be present and a larger physio area have been set for the recovery of all runners after arrival.

This year, and for the first time, all the runners from Tunisia will be on the departure, they will come from Jerba, Medenine, Gabes, Sfax, Sidi Bouzid, Mahdia, Zaghouan, Nabeul, Béja, Sousse, Monastir, Tunis, Bizerte and from Carthage, with sportsmanship of course and with the goal above all to have fun to run together and show the world one of the most beautiful courses in the Mediterranean.

The public authorities will ensure the security of the 4th edition of The Carthage Race 2018, and again this year all the runners will have the privilege to pass in front of the Presidential Palace of Carthage before crossing the finish line.

Many new surprises await all the runners. Registration is open on the race website, and will be closed on 17 February, 2018 at midnight.

The Carthage Race 2018 is supported by Alwen International, Air France, Promosports, IFM, Tuniscope, UGA Insurance, MIP, ANAD, the Tunisian Athletics Federation, and the National Heritage Development Agency, the City of Carthage, Sidi Bousaid, and all the public authorities that supports the organization of this unique event.