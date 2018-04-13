Uganda's Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei completed a Commonwealth Games double in a new Games record on the sixth day of athletics competition with a resounding victory in the men's 10,000m in Gold Coast on Friday.

Just as in the 5000m on the opening day of athletics last Sunday, Cheptegei’s powerful finish enabled him to draw just clear of Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed to win the 10,000m, emulating fellow Ugandan Moses Kipsiro, who completed the same distance double in Delhi in 2010.

Uganda has now eclipsed the Kenyan men at 10,000m at the past four editions of the Games and this time added to the pain by also taking the Games record from their east African neighbour.

Cheptegei’s 27:19.62 smashed the 27:45.39 record set by Kenya’s last winner, Wilberforce Talel in Manchester in 2002.

Last Sunday, Cheptegei closed in 5:03 for the last 2000 metres and covered the final mile within four minutes as he and Ahmed duelled over the final laps.

The 10,000m takes a greater toll on such finishing speed, but with Ahmed moving first, the last three laps went by in 1:02.60, 59.47 and 56.84. Cheptegei covered the final 1000 metres in 2:26.32.

The leading two finally broke away with Ahmed’s move leaving world U20 champion Rodgers Kwemoi to salvage the bronze medal for Kenya after a battle with Jacob Kiplimo and Jake Robertson.

Canada's Mo Ahmed clocked 27:20.56 for silver while Kenya's Rodgers Kwemoi takes the bronze medal in 27:28.66

(Share this story: https://on.ataf.club/2EJlv0x)