Commonwealth Games double sprint champion, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor and NCAA 100m hurdles champion Tobiloba Amusan will lead the Nigerian team comprising of 12 athletes to the IAAF World Championships London 2017 from August 4 to 13.
Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, who will be making her fourth competitive appearance at the IAAF World Championships, will compete in the 100m and long jump events in London.
The six-time Nigerian 100m champion won a long jump silver and a 200m bronze medal in her second appearance at the Moscow 2013 World Championships four years ago.
Amusan, the 2017 NCAA champion in the women’s 100m hurdles, will be making her debut in the IAAF World Championships.
Commonwealth Games long jump champion Ese Brume, quarter-milers Yinka Ajayi and Margaret Bamgbose and Samson Nathaniel, shot putter Chukwuebuka Enekwachi and 800m runner Edose Ibadin will all be making their debut at the London 2017 World Championships.
USA-based Enekwachi will be competing in the Shot Put event following his impressive 21.07m throw in Cork, Republic of Ireland two weeks ago.
Team Nigeria – London 2017 Roster
Women:
- Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor – 100m, Long Jump
- Oluwatobiloba Amusan – 100m Hurdles
- Ese Brume – Long Jump
- Glory Onome Nathaniel – 400m hurdles, 4x400m
- Patience Okon-George – 400m, 4x400m
- Yinka Ajayi – 400m, 4x400m
- Margaret Bamgbose – 400m, 4x400m
- Emerald Egwin – 4x400m
- Abike Egbeniyi – 4x400m
Men:
- Samson Nathaniel – 400m
- Edose Ibadin – 800m
- Chukwuebuka Enekwachi – Shot Put