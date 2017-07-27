Commonwealth Games double sprint champion, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor and NCAA 100m hurdles champion Tobiloba Amusan will lead the Nigerian team comprising of 12 athletes to the IAAF World Championships London 2017 from August 4 to 13.

Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, who will be making her fourth competitive appearance at the IAAF World Championships, will compete in the 100m and long jump events in London.

The six-time Nigerian 100m champion won a long jump silver and a 200m bronze medal in her second appearance at the Moscow 2013 World Championships four years ago.

Amusan, the 2017 NCAA champion in the women’s 100m hurdles, will be making her debut in the IAAF World Championships.

Commonwealth Games long jump champion Ese Brume, quarter-milers Yinka Ajayi and Margaret Bamgbose and Samson Nathaniel, shot putter Chukwuebuka Enekwachi and 800m runner Edose Ibadin will all be making their debut at the London 2017 World Championships.

USA-based Enekwachi will be competing in the Shot Put event following his impressive 21.07m throw in Cork, Republic of Ireland two weeks ago.

Team Nigeria – London 2017 Roster

Women:

Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor – 100m, Long Jump Oluwatobiloba Amusan – 100m Hurdles

Ese Brume – Long Jump Glory Onome Nathaniel – 400m hurdles, 4x400m Patience Okon-George – 400m, 4x400m Yinka Ajayi – 400m, 4x400m Margaret Bamgbose – 400m, 4x400m Emerald Egwin – 4x400m Abike Egbeniyi – 4x400m

Men: