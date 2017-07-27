Athletics Tanzania (AT) have selected eight track and field athletes to represent the country at the 2017 IAAF World Championship in London, UK from 4-13 August.

Athletes selected include the 2017 Mumbai Marathon gold medalist Alphonce Felix Simbu, who will join Ezekiel Jaffary and Stephano Huche to compete in the men’s marathon event.

Sarah Ramadhan and Magdalena Shauri will compete for medals in the women’s marathon, while Failuna Abdi will participate in the women’s 10,000m event.

Others are Gabriel Geay and Emmanuel Giniki, who will compete in the men’s 5,000m. The athletes are now undergoing residential camp in Arusha, Tanzania under two coaches – Francis John and Zacharia Barrie.

AT secretary general Wilhelm Gidabuday confirmed that all the athletes would leave for London next Tuesday 1 August.