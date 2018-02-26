A total of US$2,464,000 is on offer from the IAAF as prize money at the 17th IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, which will take place from 1-4 March.

There is also a US$50,000 bonus on offer for any athlete who sets a World Record during the four-day championships in Birmingham, UK.

The prize money, announced by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) today are as follows:

Individual events (total US$2,288,000)

1st US$40,000

2nd US$20,000

3rd US$10,000

4th US$8000

5th US$6000

6th US$4000

Relays per team (total US$176,000)

1st US$40,000

2nd US$20,000

3rd US$10,000

4th US$8000

5th US$6000

6th US$4000

World record bonus

US$50,000 for any athlete setting a world record.

All awards are dependent upon athletes undergoing and clearing the usual anti-doping procedures.

Provisional entry list is ready

The provisional entry lists for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 are now available.

The entries, as at 25 February, are now available via the athletes page on the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 mini-site where users can quickly search and browse all 632 athletes from 144 teams entered in the 17th edition of the IAAF’s second largest event.

The lists are also available to download as PDF documents listing entries by event and season’s best [download | view] and entries by country [download | view].

Official start lists will become available on the IAAF website after the technical meeting which takes place on Thursday 1 March at 10:00 in Birmingham.