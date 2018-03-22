A total prize purse of US$245,000 is on offer at the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018 on Saturday 24 March.

Prize money (all amounts are in US$):

Individual

1st – 30,000

2nd – 15,000

3rd – 10,000

4th – 7000

5th – 5000

6th – 3000

Teams

1st – 15,000

2nd – 12,000

3rd – 9000

4th – 7500

5th – 6000

6th – 3000

World record bonus

An athlete who surpasses a world record in Valencia will be awarded a US$50,000 bonus by the IAAF.

The current ratified world records are:

Men: Zersenay Tadese (ERI) 58:23

Women (single-sex race): Lornah Kiplagat (NED) 1:06:25

The payment of all prize money is dependent upon athletes undergoing and clearing the usual anti-doping procedures.

Previews published

Previews of both the men’s and women’s races are now published.

The statistical reference, ‘IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018’, compiled by noted statistician Mark Butler, is also available.

Timetable:

Saturday 24 March (times are local, GMT+1)

Women’s race: 17:05

Men’s race: 17:30

