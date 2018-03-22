A total prize purse of US$245,000 is on offer at the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018 on Saturday 24 March.
Prize money (all amounts are in US$):
Individual
- 1st – 30,000
- 2nd – 15,000
- 3rd – 10,000
- 4th – 7000
- 5th – 5000
- 6th – 3000
Teams
- 1st – 15,000
- 2nd – 12,000
- 3rd – 9000
- 4th – 7500
- 5th – 6000
- 6th – 3000
World record bonus
An athlete who surpasses a world record in Valencia will be awarded a US$50,000 bonus by the IAAF.
The current ratified world records are:
Men: Zersenay Tadese (ERI) 58:23
Women (single-sex race): Lornah Kiplagat (NED) 1:06:25
The payment of all prize money is dependent upon athletes undergoing and clearing the usual anti-doping procedures.
Previews published
Previews of both the men’s and women’s races are now published.
The statistical reference, ‘IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018’, compiled by noted statistician Mark Butler, is also available.
Timetable:
Saturday 24 March (times are local, GMT+1)
Women’s race: 17:05
Men’s race: 17:30
