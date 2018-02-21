The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of athletes Maksim Afonin and Anna Krylova have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2018 under competition Rule 22.1A(b) while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended.

Afonin and Krylova have become the 20th and 21st Authorised Neutral Athletes (ANA) approved in 2018. A total of seven Authorised Neutral Athletes, including Afonin and Krylova, have met the qualifying standards and are eligible to compete at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018.

Participation is still subject to formalities for eligibility under IAAF Rules being completed and subject to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organisers.

The IAAF Doping Review Board is composed of Robert Hersh (chair), Sylvia Barlag and Antti Pihlakoski.

Since publication of the simplified application and updated guidelines under Rule 22.1A(b) in December, the IAAF has received more than 100 applications from Russian athletes, many of whom are wishing to compete in the summer season.

The Doping Review Board has prioritized, wherever possible, the applications of athletes wishing to compete in IAAF World Indoor Tour meetings and at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018.

A total of 21 Russian athletes have been declared eligible to compete as Authorised Neutral Athletes in 2018. Twenty-one applications have not been approved.

As this is an ongoing process, the IAAF will only make announcements as and when decisions are made by the Doping Review Board concerning successful applications and those athletes have been informed.

2018 Authorised Neutral Athletes

Date of announcement and athlete/event:

21 February 2018: Maksim Afonin (shot put), Anna Krylova (triple jump)

2 February 2018: Ilya Shkurenev (combined events)

25 January 2018: Viktor Butenko (discus), Danila Danilov (hammer throw), Alexsey Fedorov (triple jump), Irina Gumenyuk (triple jump), Vyacheslav Kolesnichenko (sprints), Mariya Lasitskene (high jump), Aleksandr Lesnoy (shot put), Alyona Lutkovskaya (pole vault), Danil Lysenko (high jump), Alaina Mamina (sprints), Yuliya Maltseva (discus), Polina Miller (sprints), Ilya Mudrov (pole vault), Olga Mullina (pole vault), Sofiya Palkina (hammer throw), Viktoriya Prokopenko (triple jump), Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault), Aleksei Sokyrskii (hammer throw)

