Six World Indoor Championships medals will be reallocated during ceremonies at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 on Friday and Saturday 2-3 March.

These upgrades follow the disqualification of the results of the original medallists after their sanction for anti-doping rule violations.

Among those receiving their reallocated medals is Tianna Bartoletta of the USA, who was promoted to gold in the long jump for the 2006 World Indoor Championships in Moscow.

Her ceremony, which will include a flag raising and national anthem, will take place in Arena Birmingham at the start of the evening session on Saturday 3 March.

In total, six athletes from across five events at three previous editions of the IAAF World Indoor Championships have accepted invitations to receive their reallocated medals in Birmingham.

“After the very positive feedback at the beginning of the new reallocation process last August in London, we are delighted to continue to honour the athletes for their achievements,” said IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

“And what better way than in front of full arena of passionate athletics fans at a major championships.”

IAAF World Indoor Championships medal reallocation ceremonies in Birmingham:

Friday 2 March

Shot put men – Moscow 2006

– Joachim Olsen, DEN, promoted from bronze to silver

Time slot: 17:44

Shot put men – Doha 2010

– Ralf Bartels, GER, promoted from bronze to silver

Time slot: 17:46

Saturday 3 March

Long jump women – Moscow 2006

– Tianna Bartoletta, USA, promoted from silver to gold

– Concepcion Montaner, ESP, promoted from fourth to bronze

Time slot: 17:33

Triple jump women – Valencia 2008

– Marija Šestak, SLO, promoted from bronze to silver

Time slot 17:36

Pentathlon women – Doha 2010

– Hyleas Fountain, USA, promoted from fourth to bronze

Time slot 17:38

Naide Gomes (POR), who was promoted to silver in the long jump in 2006, Li Meiju (CHN) and Misleydis Gonzalez (CUB), who were promoted to silver and bronze in the shot put in 2008, Olga Rypakova (KAZ), promoted to bronze in the triple jump for 2008, Valerie Adams (NZL) and Nadine Kleinert (GER), who were promoted to gold and bronze in the shot put in 2010, and Michelle Carter (USA), who was promoted to silver in the shot put for 2012, are unable to attend.

The IAAF is in contact with their national federations to find other occasions to present them with their medals.

The Czech Republic women’s team that was promoted to bronze in the 4x400m relay in 2010 will receive their medals at the IAAF Continental Cup in September in Ostrava.

