With two weeks to go until the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships Taicang 2018, the provisional entry lists have been published.

Including reserves, 386 athletes from 49 teams have been entered for what is set to be the biggest ever global race walking competition held outside of Europe.

When China first hosted the event in Beijing in 1995, 330 athletes from 36 countries took part. Four years ago, when the event was held in Taicang, there were 349 athletes from 48 teams. This year’s edition will bring another increase on those figures.

The IAAF website and its social media channels will be providing full coverage of the championships, including previews, live results, reports, multimedia and features.

Entries by event and season’s best (PDF).

Entries by country: (PDF).

Official start lists will be available on Friday 4 May at about midday local time