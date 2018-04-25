The IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 medals was unveiled by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Tampere, Finland on Wednesday.

Designed by local artist Jenni Laine, Tampere Stadium, host venue for the IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018, is located right in the middle of the medal – as it´s heart.

“The stadium is the beating heart of the medal, the core of the city,” said Lane, the local artist who produced the selected design.

“I also wanted other important elements of the city in the medal, which are the Näsi and Pyhä lakes and the Pyynikki ridge area around the stadium.”

Laine has experience in designing the medals for athletics championships also before. Her medal masterpiece was also selected five years ago when the city of Tampere hosted the European U23 Championships.

Laine, who works as a PE teacher at the Varala Sports Institute, enjoys leisure time with painting, especially with oil paintings. She also has a degree in art education as well as a degree in physical education.

Championships venue

Tampere Stadium is located in the middle of the city only 700 meters from the Central Square and 1000 meters from the Main Railway Station. It has high-class athletic facilities with modern equipment with class 1 certificate.

The stadium seats approximately 16,800 spectators, of which 4000 are located in a covered main tribune. Inside the building there are facilities for wrestling, team gymnastics and other indoor exercise, as well as a fitness room, a cafeteria and meeting rooms.

It was built for the Finnish Athletics Championships (Kalevan kisat) in 1965, was thoroughly renovated in 1995-2004 and got partly new layout and new track surface 2016.

(Source: Organisers)